April 27 Boston Scientific Corp
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $8.075 billion to $8.225 billion
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.64 to $0.69
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 interventional cardiology worldwide sales $548 million
versus $495 million last year
* Boston scientific announces results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 sales $1.964 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Sees Q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.17
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Sees Q2 2016 sales up about 9 to 12 percent
* Q1 cardiac rhythm management worldwide sales $433 million
versus $456 million last year
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 to $0.27
excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $1.91
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $2.01
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $8.02
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy adjusted earnings in a range of $1.06 to $1.10 per
share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)