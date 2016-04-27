April 27 Prosperity Bancshares Inc
* Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. reports first quarter 2016
earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income before provision for credit
losses was $166.257 million versus $162.905 million
* "despite downturn in oil and gas industry, unemployment
rates in Texas and Oklahoma remain strong"
* Prosperity Bancshares says grade a office space and
apartments have been negatively impacted in houston , but are
still holding up fairly well
* Some parts of Texas impacted more than others, such as
Midland / Odessa, South Texas and Houston from downturn in oil &
gas prices
* Other parts of Texas & Oklahoma doing well, including
Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Bryan/College Station
Area
