April 27 Carlyle Group Lp

* The Carlyle Group announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* $2.2 billion in gross new capital raised in q1 2016

* Total assets under management $178.1 billion as of q1 2016

* Gaap net income attributable to carlyle group l.p. Of $8 million, or $0.01 per common unit on a diluted basis, for Q1 2016

* $129 million of distributable earnings on a pre-tax basis for q1 2016

* Economic net income of $89 million on a pre-tax basis and $0.18 per adjusted unit on a post-tax basis for q1 2016

* Distributable earnings of $0.35 per common unit on a post-tax basis in q1 2016