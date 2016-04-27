April 27 Avery Dennison Corp

* Avery Dennison announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.75 to $3.90 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94

* Q1 sales $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.51 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.40

* Increased midpoint of guidance range for FY16 reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS by $0.08

* Avery Dennison Corp qtrly sales increased about 4 percent on organic basis

* In Q1, company realized approximately $27 million in pre-tax savings from restructuring

* Says raised outlook for full-year adjusted earnings reflecting some relief from currency translation headwinds

* Avery Dennison Corp says now expects 2016 earnings per share of $3.25 to $3.40

* Incurred pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $6 million in quarter

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says estimates charge of about $40 million in Q2 estimates regarding pension liability settlement charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)