April 27 A. O. Smith Corp
* A. O. Smith reports record sales, strong growth in net
earnings
* Quarterly sales rose 3 percent
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.47 to $3.55
* Q1 earnings per share $0.83
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says now expect full-year 2016 earnings per share to be
between $3.47 and $3.55
* Says upgraded midpoint of 2016 guidance range
* Increased its aggregate expected 2016 share repurchase
spending from $150 million to $175 million
* Says in u.s., believe lochinvar branded product portfolio
will continue to grow at 10 percent annually in 2016
* "we expect to achieve strong annual sales growth"
* Says anticipate china sales will increase 15 percent in
local currency in 2016
* a. o. Smith corp says qtrly net sales $636.9 million
versus $618.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $645.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)