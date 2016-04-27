April 27 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc
* L-3 announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.36 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $2.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Updated 2016 financial guidance
* Funded orders for 2016 Q1 were $2.6 billion, substantially
unchanged compared to 2015 Q1
* Sees FY net sales $9,950 million to $10,150 million
* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc sees 2016 diluted EPS
$7.55 to $7.75
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.56, revenue view $10.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Funded backlog increased 3 pct to $8.7 billion at March
25, 2016, compared to $8.4 billion at December 31, 2015
