April 27 International Paper Co

* International paper reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.81

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 sales $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.21 billion

* International Paper Co says industrial packaging operating profits in Q1 of 2016 were $433 million compared with $441 million in Q4 of 2015

* International Paper Co says consumer packaging operating profits were $25 million in Q1 of 2016 compared with $38 million in Q4 of 2015