Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 27 Examworks Group Inc
* Examworks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. for $35.05 per share in cash
* Examworks Group Inc says total transaction value of approximately $2.2 billion.
* Examworks Group says in accordance with deal's "go shop" provision, company will conduct a market test for 25 business days concluding June 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg