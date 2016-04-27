April 27 Examworks Group Inc

* Examworks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. for $35.05 per share in cash

* Examworks Group Inc says total transaction value of approximately $2.2 billion.

* Examworks Group says in accordance with deal's "go shop" provision, company will conduct a market test for 25 business days concluding June 1, 2016.