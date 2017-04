April 27 State Street Corp

* Quarter 2016 GAAP-basis EPS of $0.79 on revenue of $2.5 billion

* Expect Q2 2016 common stock repurchases to be up to $390 million

* Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Qtrly GAAP revenue of $2.48 billion versus $2.6 billion

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* State street corp Q1 total revenue on operating basis $2.67 billion versus. $2.68 billion

* Q1 total trading services revenue $272 million versus. $324 million last year

* State Street Corp Q1 expenses on operating basis $1.94 billion versus $1.94 billion

* Q1 total fee revenue $2,033 million versus. $2,108 million last year

* Quarter 2016 operating-basis eps was $0.98

* Says on track to generate at least $100 mln in annualized pre-tax net run-rate expense savings this year

* State Street Corp says assets under management $2.23 trillion at Q1-end, up 2.3 pct from Q4-end

* State Street Corp says at March 31 2016, BASEL III advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.3 percent

* State Street Corp Q1 net interest margin on operating basis 1.12 percent versus 1.01 percent