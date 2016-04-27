April 27 Clubcorp Holdings Inc
* Clubcorp announces its eighth straight quarter of record
results
* Qtrly same store clubs revenue was up $7.9 million, up 4.0
pct to $206.4 million
* Q1 revenue $214.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $208 million
* Says for fiscal year 2016, company anticipates revenue in
range of $1,085 to $1,105 million
* Says for fiscal year 2016, company anticipates adjusted
EBITDA in range of $242 million to $252 million
* Says current outlook implies year-over-year revenue growth
of 3-5 pct and year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of 4-8 pct
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $208.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $1.10
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
