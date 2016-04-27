April 27 Federal-mogul Holdings Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 sales $1.9 billion
* Mogul reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* Mogul holdings - q1 results were impacted by currency
movements and lower engine production in heavy-duty and
industrial vehicle segments
* Mogul holdings - special committee has commenced review
and evaluation of icahn enterprises l.p. Proposal and
alternatives thereto
* Mogul holdings - subsequent to submitting proposal, iep
advised co that it was not considering selling stake in
federal-mogul at current time
