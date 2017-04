April 27 Smartfinancial Inc

* Smartfinancial reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Says net interest income totaled $9.1 million in q1 of 2016 compared to $9.5 million in q4 of 2015

* Net interest income was negatively impacted during quarter primarily by a reduction in purchased loan accounting adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: