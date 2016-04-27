April 27 Pinnacle Foods Inc :
* Pinnacle Foods Inc names Mark A. Clouse chief executive
officer and director of the board
* Pinnacle Foods Inc says company reaffirms its outlook for
fiscal 2016
* Pinnacle Foods Inc Says Craig Steeneck , Chief Financial
Officer Of Pinnacle, Will Assume Additional Role Of Interim
