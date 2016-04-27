BRIEF-Cardconnect Corp says total consideration in merger agreement with CCN Chicago $39 mln - SEC filing
* Cardconnect Corp - pursuant to merger agreement with CCN Chicago, total consideration in merger was $39 million - SEC filing
April 27 Integrated Electrical Services Inc Says Wholly
* Integrated electrical services acquires STR Mechanical
* Owned subsidiary of ies has acquired 80% of membership interests in STR Mechanical, llc
* Keith moore will remain in his role as ceo of STR and Chris Landreth will remain in his role as president of str
* Str will operate within IES's commercial & industrial segment and will continue to operate under str mechanical name
* Moore and Landreth also will retain total remaining interest in str
* Moore and Landreth also will retain total remaining interest in str Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cardconnect Corp - pursuant to merger agreement with CCN Chicago, total consideration in merger was $39 million - SEC filing
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina's San Juan province has the full support of the national government to make sure that no more incidents occur at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine, the national minister of energy and mining, Juan Jose Aranguren, told Reuters on Friday.