April 27 Integrated Electrical Services Inc Says Wholly

* Integrated electrical services acquires STR Mechanical

* Owned subsidiary of ies has acquired 80% of membership interests in STR Mechanical, llc

* Keith moore will remain in his role as ceo of STR and Chris Landreth will remain in his role as president of str

* Str will operate within IES's commercial & industrial segment and will continue to operate under str mechanical name

* Moore and Landreth also will retain total remaining interest in str

