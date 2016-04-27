April 27 Yahoo! Inc :
* Yahoo announces board changes and agreement with Starboard
* Yahoo! Inc says company adds four new independent
directors
* Jeff Smith will also join strategic review committee
* Starboard has withdrawn its director nominees for Yahoo's
board as part of agreement.
* At annual meeting, two incumbent directors will not stand
for re-election, so that following annual meeting board will
have 11 members
* Two current independent directors, Lee Scott and Sue
James, have opted not to stand for reelection at annual
shareholder meeting
* Says "committees have been reconstituted to transition
work smoothly and to provide clarity on leadership going
forward"
* Maynard Webb will continue to serve as chairman of board
* 4 new independent directors, Tor R. Braham, Eddy W.
Hartenstein, Richard S. Hill, and Jeffrey C. Smith will join
board
* says board appointments are effective immediately
