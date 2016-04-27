April 27 Pacific Exploration And Production
Corp:
* Pacific announces filing under companies' creditors
arrangement act in connection with its previously announced
comprehensive restructuring involving Catalyst Capital and
Pacific's noteholders and lenders
* Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation says filing
entities will also be commencing appropriate proceedings in
Colombia under law 1116
* Pacific Exploration And Production says filing entities
will also be commencing recognition proceedings in us under
chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
* Company's bank indebtedness and indebtedness in respect of
its senior unsecured notes will be restructured
* Expect regular payments will be made to all of pacific
group's suppliers, trade partners, and contractors
* Filing entities are seeking appointment of
Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc to monitor business, affairs of
filing entities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: