* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust qtrly net income per diluted share $0.09
* Says Same Property revpar in q1 of 2016 increased 8.0 percent over same period of 2015 to $195.01
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.