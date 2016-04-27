BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Limelight Networks Inc
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $180 million to $188 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01
* Limelight networks(r) reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 revenue $41.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $43.4 million
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.