BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 First Bancorp :
* First Bancorp reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 amounted to $30.2 million , a 1.7% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.