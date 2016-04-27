EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 27 Open Text Corp
* Open text corp says transaction purchase price is approximately $100 million
* Acquisition is expected to generate approximately $30 million of annualized revenues
* Acquisition is expected to be both accretive and on opentext operating model, immediately
* Opentext to acquire anx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.