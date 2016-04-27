BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Netgear Inc
* Netgear reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 revenue $310.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $298.6 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $290 million to $305 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap operating margin in range of 9.5% to 10.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.