* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Hutchinson Technology Inc
* Hutchinson technology reports second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.25 excluding items
* Q2 sales $54.2 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.28
* For its fiscal 2016 Q3, company currently expects its suspension assembly shipments to range from 80 million to 90 million
* says "demand likely to remain soft in q3" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.