April 27 Facebook Inc

* Facebook reports first quarter 2016 results and announces proposal for new class of stock

* DAUS were 1.09 billion on average for March 2016, an increase of 16% year-over-year.

* Monthly active users (MAUS) - MAUS were 1.65 billion as of March 31, 2016, an increase of 15% year-over-year

* Mobile DAUS were 989 million on average for march 2016, an increase of 24% year-over-year.

* Qtrly revenue $5,382 million versus $3,543 million last year

* Mobile MAUS were 1.51 billion as of March 31, 2016, an increase of 21% year-over-year

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Approved a proposal to amend and restate our existing certificate of incorporation to create a new class of non-voting capital stock

* Q1 operating margin 37 percent versus 26 percent

* Says if proposal is approved, we intend to issue two shares of Class C capital stock as a one-time stock dividend

* New class of non-voting capital stock known as Class C capital stock

* Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 82% of advertising revenue for q1 of 2016, up from 73%

* Q1 non-gaap operating margin 55 percent versus 52 percent

* Q1 advertising revenue $5,201 million versus $3,317 billion

* Time stock dividend would be in respect of each outstanding share of Class A and Class B common stock

* Proposal is designed to create a capital structure that will "encourage" Zuckerberg to remain in an active leadership role at Facebook

* Proposal designed to create capital structure that will "allow us to remain focused on Zuckerberg's long-term vision for our company"

* Says "record date for payment of Class C stock dividend would be set by board of directors at a later date"

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $5.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S