April 27 Forrester Research
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $77.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 gaap total revenues of approximately $83.5
million to $86.5 million
* Sees q2 2016 gaap diluted earnings per share of
approximately $0.25 to $0.30
* Sees q2 2016 pro forma diluted earnings per share of
approximately $0.32 to $0.37
* Sees fy 2016 pro forma earnings per share about $1.15 to
$1.22
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.88
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $322 million to $330 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $326.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $85.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)