BRIEF-Cardconnect Corp says total consideration in merger agreement with CCN Chicago $39 mln - SEC filing
April 27 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna zentaris acquires exclusive u.s. Promotional rights for apifiny prostate cancer blood test
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina's San Juan province has the full support of the national government to make sure that no more incidents occur at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine, the national minister of energy and mining, Juan Jose Aranguren, told Reuters on Friday.