April 27 Silicon Graphics International Corp
* Sgi reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $132 million versus i/b/e/s view $140 million
* Sees 2016 revenue of at least $530 million
* Sees 2016 non-gaap earnings per share of at least $0.03
* Sees 2016 gaap net loss per share of approximately $0.40
* Says currently expects to achieve non-GAAP profitability
for Q4 based on revenue of at least $120 million
* Q4 revenue view $182.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $600.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
