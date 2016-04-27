April 27 Amkor Technology Inc :
* Sees Q2 revenue about $875 million
* Sees Q2 2016 loss per share $0.04 to $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Amkor technology reports financial results for the first
quarter 2016
* Q1 sales $869 million versus i/b/e/s view $811.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* "looking ahead, we see improved demand across most end
markets in q2"
* Full year 2016 capital expenditures of around $650 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $869.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
