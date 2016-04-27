BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Dolby Laboratories Inc :
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.66
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $260 million to $275 million
* Dolby laboratories reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82
* Q2 revenue $274.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $264 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $253.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dolby laboratories inc says q3 gross margin percentages are projected to range between approximately 89 percent and 90 percent on a gaap basis
* Dolby laboratories inc says anticipates that operating expenses will be between $172 million and $175 million on a gaap basis in q3
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62 to $0.68
* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.47 to $0.53
* Dolby laboratories inc says anticipates that total revenue will range from $1 billion to $1.03 billion in fy 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $253.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
