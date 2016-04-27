BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Sovran Self Storage Inc :
* Q1 FFO per share $1.16
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased same store revenue by 6.7% in quarter
* Sovran self storage reports first quarter results; adjusted FFO per share increases 11.9%; acquires 25 properties for $332 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.22
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share about $5.49 to $5.55
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
