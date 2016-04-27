BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Spok Holdings Inc
* Q1 revenue $45.4 million versus $48.1 million
* Spok reports 2016 first quarter operating results; wireless trends improve, software maintenance renewal rates more than 99 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Reiterated that company expects 2016 total revenue to range from $174 million to $192 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.