* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Caci International Inc :
* Caci reports results for its fiscal 2016 third quarter
* Q3 revenue $977.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.38
* Total backlog at march 31, 2016 was $12.9 billion, an increase of 33.9 percent, compared with $9.7 billion at end of q3 of FY15
* Narrowing FY16 guidance range for revenue, net income
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.70 billion - $3.80 billion
* Sees FY 2016 diluted earnings per share $5.37 - $5.65
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.62, revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.