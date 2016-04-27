Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 27 Winthrop Realty Trust Inc :
* Winthrop realty trust sells its interest in the sullivan center venture
* Sale to venture partner of mezzanine loan, ownership interest in one south state street for about $95.3 million
* Says net proceeds received by winthrop from sale are consistent with asset's liquidation value at december 31, 2015
