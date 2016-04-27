April 27 Black Knight Financial Services Inc
:
* Black knight financial services reports first quarter 2016
financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.17 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 from continuing
operations
* Q1 revenue $241.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $243.7
million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 to $1.13
from continuing operations
* Black knight financial services inc sees fy 2016 adjusted
revenues growth to be in range of 6% to 8%
* Black knight financial services inc sees full year 2016
adjusted ebitda growth is expected to be in range of 8% to 10%
