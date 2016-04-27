April 27 Antero Midstream Partners Lp :
* Q1 revenue $136 million versus i/b/e/s view $117.5 million
* Increased 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance by $25 million to
a range of $325 - $350 million
* Increased 2016 distributable cash flow guidance by $25
million to a range of $275 - $300 million
* Antero midstream reports first quarter 2016 financial
results and increases guidance
* Antero midstream partners lp qtrly adjusted ebitda of $80
million , a 32% increase compared to prior year quarter
* Declared a cash distribution of $0.235 per unit for q1 of
2016, a 7% increase sequentially
* Looking ahead to q2, we expect cash flows to be relatively
in line with q1 results
* In second half of 2016, antero resources plans to
reaccelerate completion activities
* Expects to fund all 2016 capital expenditures with
internally generated operating cash flow, available borrowing
capacity
* Low pressure gathering volumes for q1 of 2016 averaged
1,303 mmcf/d, a 39% increase
* High pressure gathering volumes for q1 of 2016 averaged
1,222 mmcf/d, an 8% increase
