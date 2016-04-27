April 27 U.S. Concrete
* U.S. Concrete Announces Reversal Of Non Cash
income tax position; company will restate its 2015 financial
statements
* Will restate its financial statements and amend certain
disclosures for year ended december 31, 2015
* Restatement is related to company's $24.8 million deferred
tax asset
* During q4 of 2015, company concluded that valuation
allowance on a portion of its net deferred tax assets could be
reversed
* Reflected reversal of valuation allowance in its
consolidated statement of operations for year ended december 31,
2015
* Deferred tax asset had no valuation allowance recorded
against it as of december 31, 2015
* Adjustments to not affect adjusted ebitda, cash flow from
operations for year ended dec 31, 2015 nor our future
operational prospects
* To eliminate deferred tax asset from its consolidated
balance sheet as of december 31, 2015
* To eliminate a $6.1 million tax deduction included in
income tax benefit in its consolidated statement of operations
for year ended dec 31
* Intends to file a form 10-k/a for year ended december 31,
2015 as soon as possible to implement these changes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: