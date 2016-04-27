BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Quaker Chemical Corp
* Quaker chemical announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $178.1 million versus $181.3 million
* "2016 forecast continues to indicate growth in both top and bottom lines"
* "Did not incur additional restructuring expenses in Q1 of 2016 and continues to execute program as planned"
* Continues to project pre-tax cost savings from restructuring to be about $3 million in 2016, about $6 million annually in subsequent years
* Still expects to "substantially complete" restructuring program during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
