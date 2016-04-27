BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Xilinx Inc :
* Xilinx announces fourth quarter & fiscal 2016 results; record 28nm & 20nm sales, dividend raised for 11th consecutive year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.33per share
* Q4 sales $571 million versus i/b/e/s view $566.2 million
* Says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per outstanding share of common stock, an increase from current dividend of $0.31 per share
* Sees Q1 gross margin is expected to be 69% to 70%
* Sees Q1 sales are expected to be approximately flat sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
