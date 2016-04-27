BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* FNFV reports first quarter 2016 results with $951 million adjusted book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.78 per share; repurchased additional 3.2 million shares of common stock in first quarter
* Q1 revenue $329 million versus $478 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 same store sales fell 0.4 percent
* Says Q1 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.