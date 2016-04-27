April 27 Tetra Tech Inc :
* Tetra tech reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.80 to $1.95
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion
* Q2 revenue view $466.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.52
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue rose 15 percent to $617 million
* Sees q3 revenue $475 million to $525 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says cash eps is expected to range from $2.70 to $3.00 for
full year
* On april 25, 2016, board declared 13% increase in
quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.09 per share
