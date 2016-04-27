BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Bankwell Financial Group Inc :
* Q1 revenue $12.1 million
* Bankwell financial group reports record first quarter net income of $3.0 million, $0.40 earnings per common share, 9.23% return on average tangible common equity and declares second quarter dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Qtrly net interest income $11.4 million versus $9.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
