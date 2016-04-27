April 27 Coeur Mining Inc

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Coeur reports first quarter 2016 results

* Coeur mining inc says sold 3.5 million ounces of silver and 79,091 ounces of gold and during quarter

* Q1 revenue $148.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $145.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted all-in sustaining costs per realized silver equivalent ounce of $13.73 dropped 14%

* Qtrly silver production was 3.4 million ounces and gold production was 78,072 ounces

* Expected total consideration of $24.8 million from sales of non-core assets

* Coeur mining inc says 2016 production and cost guidance is unchanged from original guidance provided on february 10, 2016

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)