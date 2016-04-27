April 27 Texas Instruments Inc :

* Ti reports 1q16 financial results and shareholder returns

* Q1 revenue $3.01 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.98 billion

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.67 to $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 revenue $3.07 billion to $3.33 billion

* Revenue for quarter was down 5 percent due to weakness within personal electronics market, which declined as expected

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S