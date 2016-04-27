BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Amerisafe Inc :
* Amerisafe announces 2016 first quarter results
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.27
* Qtrly net premiums earned $96 million versus $94.8 million
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $ 1.26
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.