* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Bankfinancial Corp
* Bankfinancial Corporation reports financial results for the first quarter 2016 and will host conference call and webcast on April 29, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.