April 27 Employers Holdings Inc
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Employers holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 net
income of $0.64, net income excluding the impact of the lpt of
$0.54 and operating income per diluted share of $0.52
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.52 excluding items
* Says board of directors approved quarterly dividend per
share of $0.09.
* Qtrly book value per share of $30.48 and adjusted book
value per share of $27.30 increased 6% and 9%
* Qtrly net written premiums $ 188.7 million versus $ 171.9
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)