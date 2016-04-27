April 27 Questar Corp

* Reports first quarter 2016 adjusted earnings of $87.5 million, $0.50 per adjusted diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.25 to $1.35

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items

* Qtrly oil and natural gas liquids sales revenues decreased 48% compared to same period in 2015 due to lower volumes and lower prices

* 2016 earnings guidance maintained

* Questar and dominion resources continue to make progress on pending merger

* Qtrly total revenues $456.3 million versus $428.6 million

* Questar expects dominion resources deal to be completed during 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S