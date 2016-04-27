April 27 Kirby Corp
* Kirby corporation announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $458.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $454.4
million
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.80 to $3.20
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Kirby corp says earnings guidance for 2016 q2 is $0.65 to
$0.75 per share
* Kirby corp says narrowing and lowering our full year 2016
guidance to $2.80 to $3.20 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Kirby corp says expects 2016 capital spending to be in
$230 to $250 million range
* Expect Gulf of Mexico oilfield services market to remain
depressed
