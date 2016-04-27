April 27 Teradyne Inc :

* Teradyne reports 26% revenue growth year on year in first quarter 2016; expects sequential revenue and earnings per share growth in second quarter

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $431 million versus i/b/e/s view $425.7 million

* Says guidance for q2 of 2016 is revenue of $510 million to $540 million

* Guidance for q2 of 2016 is revenue of $510 million to $540 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap net income of $0.46 to $0.53 per diluted share

* Sees q2 non-gaap net income of $0.46 to $0.53 per diluted share

* Qtrly orders $389 million versus $490 million

* Sees q2 gaap net income of $0.38 to $0.45 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $544.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)