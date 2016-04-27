BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Teradyne Inc :
* Teradyne reports 26% revenue growth year on year in first quarter 2016; expects sequential revenue and earnings per share growth in second quarter
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue $431 million versus i/b/e/s view $425.7 million
* Says guidance for q2 of 2016 is revenue of $510 million to $540 million
* Guidance for q2 of 2016 is revenue of $510 million to $540 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap net income of $0.46 to $0.53 per diluted share
* Sees q2 non-gaap net income of $0.46 to $0.53 per diluted share
* Qtrly orders $389 million versus $490 million
* Sees q2 gaap net income of $0.38 to $0.45 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $544.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.