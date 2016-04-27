April 27 ATN :

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $89.7 million

* ATN reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 including items

* Network inc says for fy 2016, reaffirm expectation that u.s. Wireless business revenues will range from $140 million to $150 million

* Currently expect vibrant energy to have 20 - 25 mw on line and generating revenue by early in q4 of this year

* Expects full year 2016 capital expenditures for telecom businesses to be in range of $65 million to $75 million

* Expects full year 2016 capital expenditures for renewable energy to be in range of $40 million to $50 million

* In q2 of 2016 expect transaction related charges of $7.5 million to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)