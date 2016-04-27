BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Triumph Bancorp Inc
* Triumph bancorp reports first quarter net income to common stockholders of $4.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2016 of $22.5 million compared to $23.1 million for quarter ended december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.